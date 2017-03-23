2 Upstate Politicians Accused Of Violating State Election Law

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two upstate politicians were facing felony charges that they violated state election law, in the latest allegations in a rash of corruption arrests in New York state government.

Republican state Sen. Robert Ortt of Niagara County pleaded not guilty Thursday in Albany to charges that, as mayor of North Tonawanda, he arranged for a no-show job for his wife in order to pad his salary.

Prosecutors said Ortt’s wife received $21,000 over four years. She has not been charged with a crime.

Meanwhile, Ortt’s predecessor, former Republican Sen. George Maziarz, also pleaded not guilty to charges that he used campaign money to secretly pay an ex-staffer accused of sexual harassment. Prosecutors said the money passed through a public relations firm so the payments would not become publicly known.

Prosecutors with Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office say that in both cases money was funneled through the same public relations firm.

The bipartisan Board of Elections referred the case to Schneiderman, a Democrat, who said Thursday that no-show jobs and secret payments are “the lifeblood of public corruption.”

“New Yorkers deserve full and honest disclosures by their elected officials, not the graft and shadowy payments uncovered by our investigation,” Schneiderman said. “These allegations represent a shameful breach of the public trust — and we will hold those responsible to account.”

Ortt dismissed the charges as politically motivated. He said he has no plans to resign.

“We look forward to telling voters the truth about Eric Schneiderman and exposing him for the power hungry, political opportunist he is and I will fight this ridiculous charge,” he said.

A message left with Maziarz’s attorney was not immediately returned Thursday.

Ortt won the seat in 2014 following Maziarz’s announcement that he would retire after holding the post for nearly two decades.

