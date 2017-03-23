Wake Set In Bronx For Yadira Arroyo, EMT Killed In Line Of Duty

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mourners are expected to gather in the Bronx today to honor Yadira Arroyo, a FDNY EMT who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Services will be held for Arroyo from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and then again from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Joseph A. Lucchese Funeral Home on Morris Park Ave. in the Bronx.

On Wednesday, nearly 200 emergency responders gathered at the Bronx criminal courthouse in solidarity and waited for Arroyo’s accused killer, Jose Gonzalez, to appear for his scheduled court date.

However, the 25-year-old waived his court appearance, with his lawyer saying he was in poor health. A later court date was scheduled for April 5.

Gonzalez, who has more than 30 prior arrests, is accused of stealing Arroyo’s ambulance last Thursday. Arroyo was working an extra shift responding to an emergency when she and her partner were told there was a man hanging on the back of the ambulance. When Arroyo and her partner tried to confront Gonzalez, police say he jumped into the driver’s seat and ran Arroyo down.

Gonzalez is being held without bail. He is charged with murder, grand larceny and operation a vehicle impaired by drugs.

Alice Fontier, his defense attorney, told reporters after his arraignment Friday that what happened in this case was an accident.

Arroyo’s supporters said they will be back.

“We are here and we will be at every court appearance,” Israel Miranda, president of EMS Local Union 2057 said Monday. “We will be pursuing justice and we will not accept anything but justice.”

The last week has been grueling for friends and family of Arroyo.

“It’s none stop crying. Everybody’s just been together. We still don’t know how we’re going to cope with it. But keeping her smile and her laugh in our heart is what’s keeping us going,” Jacqueline Benel, who worked with Arroyo at Station 26, told WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell.

Arroyo’s funeral is set for 11 a.m. March 25 at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Roman Catholic Church in the Bronx.