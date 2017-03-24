3/24 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Morning!
Skies will be clear very early on to start, but expect at least some thin, high clouds by 7/8 a.m. To our north, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for a few counties for the morning. Do not expect much accumulation, but a coating is likely, and could make your travel, tricky. Give yourselves extra time to start today.
We can expect some light rain around NYC this afternoon, but nothing to ruin your day. Skies will be partly sunny.
Saturday is mild with temps in the low 60s. But if you are north of the front expect to not get out of the 40s!
Stay tunes for more on the forecast. G