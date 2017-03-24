CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Commuter Alert: Amtrak Train Clips NJ TRANSIT Train | NJ TRANSIT | Amtrak | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

3/24 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 24, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

A line of showers will approach and weaken early this afternoon, but be sure to have the umbrella through about 2pm. After that, expect clouds and breaks of sun with temperatures running about 10° warmer than yesterday.

3/24 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, but it will stay quiet. And temperatures will be rather comfortable for this time of the year with lows in the upper 40’s — not bad!

Tomorrow we’ll see a cold front ease its way in from the north with rain along its leading edge. As of now, it looks like areas north will be stuck in the 50’s and even 40’s, while south of the front we’ll see 60’s.

3/24 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines
But back to the wet weather, it looks like a late morning shower is possible, but the bulk of any organized rain should hold off until the PM hours.

As for Sunday, that cold front sags to our south and west, so we’ll be dealing with a breeze off the water, periods of rain/drizzle, and struggling temperatures — mid 40’s!

With unsettled weather expected this weekend, be sure to check back!

