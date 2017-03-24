3/24 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
A line of showers will approach and weaken early this afternoon, but be sure to have the umbrella through about 2pm. After that, expect clouds and breaks of sun with temperatures running about 10° warmer than yesterday.
We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, but it will stay quiet. And temperatures will be rather comfortable for this time of the year with lows in the upper 40’s — not bad!
Tomorrow we’ll see a cold front ease its way in from the north with rain along its leading edge. As of now, it looks like areas north will be stuck in the 50’s and even 40’s, while south of the front we’ll see 60’s.
But back to the wet weather, it looks like a late morning shower is possible, but the bulk of any organized rain should hold off until the PM hours.
As for Sunday, that cold front sags to our south and west, so we’ll be dealing with a breeze off the water, periods of rain/drizzle, and struggling temperatures — mid 40’s!
With unsettled weather expected this weekend, be sure to check back!