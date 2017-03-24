Plane Aborts Takeoff After Bird Flies Into Engine At LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A bird flew into the engine of a taxiing American Airlines jet at LaGuardia Airport Friday morning.
Flight 2266 to Miami returned to the gate to be checked out.
The incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. and forced the plane to abort their planned takeoff.
The plane returned to the gate and a mechanic checked out the engine.
Although the bird was ingested, it didn’t damage the core of the engine. The plane was cleared by a maintenance crew and took off at 8:22 a.m.
No injuries were reported.