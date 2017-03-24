CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Apps Help Parents Arrange Play Dates & Find New Friends

March 24, 2017 7:47 PM
Filed Under: Danielle Nottingham, Parenting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you need some help with your kids, it can be as simple as a swipe on your smartphone.

New parenting apps help moms arrange play dates, similar to how dating apps match singles.

Lauren Falconer says her two boys didn’t come with instructions.

“It’s impossible, because you have no idea what you’re doing and you have to fake it the whole time,” she said.

She was transitioning from working mom to stay-at-home mom and found it hard to find new friends.

“I wanted to find other moms and kids that were kind of in a similar situation,” she said.

That’s when she turned to an app called MomCo. Jillian Darlington launched it three years ago to help moms find each other.

“As a mom, you need real people sometimes. You need people to invite to birthday parties. You need a real mom friend that you can call in an emergency, like we need real friends,” she said.

The geolocating technology lists moms who live near you, and the profiles have the age and sex of your kids, as well as common interests.

There are similar apps on the market, such as Hello Mamas and Peanut, that match moms based on location, interest and schedules. Health experts say it’s the type of social support new moms need.

“When you talk to other moms who might be struggling in the same ways that you are, you can see that you’re not alone. And that’s really key,” Eynav Accortt, PhD, of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Falconer says she’s made life long friends.

“I’ve definitely created relationships I never would have if it wasn’t for MomCo, and I’m so thankful for that,” she said.

And now she has a network her family can lean on for support.

MomCo does not do any criminal background checks on users, but it does offer security tips, like always meet in public, especially for the first meeting, and tell a family member or friend your plans.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia