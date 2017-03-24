Boomer & Carton: Delivering The Madness, Goodell Isn’t All That Bad, And Is NYC A Dump?

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
The final show open of the work week was loaded with variety.
Boomer and Craig kicked off Friday with a look back at the first half of the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16, as three of the four games Thursday night lived up to the hype. Later, the guys offered their thoughts on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the Jets, who signed another receiver whose first name begins with a Q.
Also, is New York City a dump? A Wisconsin basketball player seems to think so and Craig agrees.
You know the drill, folks. It’s a Friday, so start actin’ accordingly.