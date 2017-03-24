Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: March 24, 2017

Finally on Friday, the guys arrived at the portion of the radio program that featured Jerry Recco revealing his highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.” This time it revolved around Craig’s ever-changing list of famous friends.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »