NYPD: Man Wanted In 4 Brooklyn Burglaries

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are hoping to track down at least one man wanted in connection with a string of burglaries and attempted burglaries in Brooklyn.
There have been four incidents this month, police said.
He last struck on March 18 when police say he stole electronic equipment from an unlocked apartment in Williamsburg.
Just hours later, investigators say he tried getting into another apartment but left when he realized someone was home.
Police said in one attempted burglary on March 8, two people got inside an unlocked apartment but bolted when the man living there yelled out.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.