Exclusive: Queens Pharmacy Smash & Grab Caught On Video

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two men following an early morning break-in at a Queens pharmacy.

CBS2 obtained exclusive surveillance video from inside of the Prime Health Pharmacy on 164th Avenue in Fresh Meadows that captures the gold Chrysler minivan ramming it’s way through the front glass window.

A shower of glass came raining down as first one man and then another dashed inside, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“Two guys came out, ran in down the aisle” said the business’s owner, who asked not to be identified.

The owner said the thieves headed right to the back for their loot.

“Grabbed the register, yanked it out, knocked off a bunch of stuff, grabbed a bunch of lottery tickets got back into the mini van and sped off,” the owner said, adding that there wasn’t much in the register when it was stolen. He said he’s unsure how many lottery tickets taken.

Another camera shows the minivan barreling down the sidewalk on at 164th Avenue and 69th Avenue.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday while the pharmacy was still closed and no one was inside. The owner was forced to close for part of morning.

He said last summer someone smashed the same front window with a rock but nothing was stolen. This latest incident has left him rattled with the two suspects on the run.

“Horrible, just horrible. I can’t believe something like this would happen in a safe neighborhood like Fresh Meadows,” the owner said.

Police are investigating.