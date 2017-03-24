CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
BREAKING: Amtrak Acela Train Comes Off The Tracks At Penn Station | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

UK Police: More ‘Significant Arrests’ Made In Connection With London Attack

Top Terror Officer Says Suspect, Khalid Masood, Born Adrian Russell Ajao March 24, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: Khalid Masood, London, London attack, Westminster

LONDON (CBSNewYork/AP) — A top anti-terror officer says two more “significant arrests” have been made in connection with the London attack.

Nine people are currently in custody, while one has been released on bail.

Counter-terror chief Mark Rowley on Friday also identified the latest victim, who died in the hospital on Thursday, as  75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham, south London.

Rowley also said the attacker, identified as Khalid Masood, was born Adrian Russell Ajao. The attacker was born in southeastern England and had most recently been living in the central city of Birmingham.

Police said he had multiple criminal convictions, including one for knife possession, but he was not a suspect in any current investigation.

“We continue to focus on his motivation, his preparation and his associates,” said Rowley.

Police said the suspect drove his car into crowds of people on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, killing three and wounding some 50, before stabbing police officer Keith Palmer to death at the Houses of Parliament. He was then shot dead by police.

Thursday night, thousands gathered for a candlelight vigil in London’s Trafalgar Square to honor the victims. Next to a memorial for Metropolitan police, Palmer was also remembered.

Among the dead was American Kurt Cochran, who was on vacation with his wife Melissa celebrating their 25th anniversary. Their friends and neighbors in Utah are stunned.

“I’m really shocked and really sad by that,” said neighbor Olga Echeverria. “It’s hard to believe something like that can happen.”

Cochran’s wife is still in the hospital.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia