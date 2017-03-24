UK Police: More ‘Significant Arrests’ Made In Connection With London Attack

LONDON (CBSNewYork/AP) — A top anti-terror officer says two more “significant arrests” have been made in connection with the London attack.

Nine people are currently in custody, while one has been released on bail.

Counter-terror chief Mark Rowley on Friday also identified the latest victim, who died in the hospital on Thursday, as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham, south London.

Rowley also said the attacker, identified as Khalid Masood, was born Adrian Russell Ajao. The attacker was born in southeastern England and had most recently been living in the central city of Birmingham.

Police said he had multiple criminal convictions, including one for knife possession, but he was not a suspect in any current investigation.

“We continue to focus on his motivation, his preparation and his associates,” said Rowley.

Police said the suspect drove his car into crowds of people on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, killing three and wounding some 50, before stabbing police officer Keith Palmer to death at the Houses of Parliament. He was then shot dead by police.

Thursday night, thousands gathered for a candlelight vigil in London’s Trafalgar Square to honor the victims. Next to a memorial for Metropolitan police, Palmer was also remembered.

Among the dead was American Kurt Cochran, who was on vacation with his wife Melissa celebrating their 25th anniversary. Their friends and neighbors in Utah are stunned.

“I’m really shocked and really sad by that,” said neighbor Olga Echeverria. “It’s hard to believe something like that can happen.”

Cochran’s wife is still in the hospital.

