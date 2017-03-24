Police Investigating ‘Suspicious’ Death After Man’s Body Found In Massapequa Nature Preserve

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Nassau County are investigating what they call a “suspicious” death after a man walking his dog found the body of another man in a Massapequa nature preserve.

The still unidentified man’s body was found just after 2 p.m. Thursday in the Massapequa Preserve near Seaview Avenue and Ocean Avenue.

“While walking a dog, a resident of the area discovered the body of a younger male which was lying in the woods,” said Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick.

Responding to the gruesome discovery, Nassau County homicide detectives filled the park, carting in off-road vehicles to search the densely wooded area. The park’s 432 acres are open for anyone to come and go.

“There’s multiple accesses to the preserve,” Fitzpatrick said. “People normally use it to walk and run.”

Now, police are trying to find out what happened to the man as the Medical Examiner works to determine the exact cause of death.

“The circumstances surrounding this body appear suspicious at this time,” Fitzpatrick said. “Pending the autopsy and the ME’s report, it will determine the cause of death.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.