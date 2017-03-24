Man Found Shot To Death In Melville Home

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was found fatally shot in his home on Long Island.
The body of 54-year-old Wayne Booker was discovered in his home at 8 Iroquois Ave. in Melville just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday when a friend went to the victim’s house to check on his welfare, police said.
Booker was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.