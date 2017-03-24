CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Worries Mount That Cuomo’s Free Tuition Program Could Hurt Private Colleges, Raise Property Taxes

March 24, 2017 7:23 PM
Filed Under: Free Tuition, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Lou Young, NYS Free Tuition

PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some private colleges have cried foul over a free tuition plan being considered in Albany.

As CBS2’s Lou Young reported, the plan would offer free tuition to low income and middle income New Yorkers in their freshman and sophomore years.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the free tuition plan for New York state colleges and universities back in January, with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) at his side.

Called Excelsior, the plan allows for two years of classes for anyone with a family income of less than $125,000.

Private schools in the state are now worried that it could become too popular if enacted, and it could damage some of their institutions.

The Rev. Joseph McShane is president of Fordham University.

“We really are asking the governor and the legislators to proceed with great caution; with great care; with an understanding of all the consequences,” McShane said.

Robert Gilmore handles admissions at Manhattanville College.

“I just need to know more details about what the program is before I really make any decisions on supporting it or not supporting it,” he said.

When asked if he was afraid of a stampede out, Gilmore said, “I really kind of am.”

If it happened, the free tuition stampede would be a stampede toward state schools. For community colleges, that could mean explosive growth, but also more expenses.

Community colleges are paid for, in part, by the counties they sit in, and counties get their money from property taxes.

“We already pay the highest property taxes in the state of New York,” said Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino. “So adding so-called free tuition is just another tax that would make matters actually worse on our already struggling middle class.”

Astorino noted that not everybody has kids heading to college, but everybody does have to pay taxes. He is expected to challenge Cuomo again for the governor’s office, and he would love to strangle the free tuition idea in its cradle.

“I think if the governor’s free tuition plan were a term paper, if would get an F — an epic F,” Astorino said.

The private educators are framing their concerns in terms of protecting choice.

“I do think we need to take a breath,” said Dr. Joseph Nyre, president of Iona College. “I do think we need to hit the pause button and think hard about, how do we support choice?”

The governor’s office estimates the Excelsior program would bring new students into higher education, and that fewer than 2 percent would be transfers from private institutions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia