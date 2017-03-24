WFAN Fantasy Baseball Podcast: We Have Tips For Your Draft

Commuter Alert: Amtrak Train Clips NJ TRANSIT Train | NJ TRANSIT | Amtrak | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NEW YORK (WFAN) — For everything fantasy baseball, you’ve come to the right place.

Fresh off Evan Roberts’ WFAN Fantasy Baseball draft, fellow host John Jastremski (JJ after Dark) and producers Tommy Lugauer (reigning champion of Evan’s league) and Pete Hoffman (runner-up) are here to offer expert advice and tips on how you should approach your upcoming drafts.

The boys discuss major fantasy baseball topics such as who to avoid in the early rounds, which positions are the deepest, how you should handle selecting injured players, and when you should start reaching on young talent.

Of course JJ, Tommy, and Pete also reveal a few value picks and their favorite sleepers that need to be owned in all fantasy leagues.

Finally, the guys focus on the Mets and Yankees. Who are the local players that need to be owned or need to be skipped over on draft day? Listen below to find out.

You can follow the guys and get more fantasy tips throughout the year  — @john_jastremski, @tommylugauer, @thehoffWFAN

