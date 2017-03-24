Woman Charged With Driving Drunk In Crash That Injured Boy, 9, In Wayne, N.J.

WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A suspected drunken driver stood accused Friday in a collision that left a child critically injured in Wayne, New Jersey.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, pink spray paint marked the spot Friday where the drunken driver allegedly caused the crash on Ratzer Road. The boy was nearly killed in the crash, which happened just before 6 p.m. Thrusday.

“I got a blanket out of the car was giving the kid the blanket,” said Kaitlyn Uscinski.

Uscinski, a victim of the chain reaction crash who did not want to show her face, was on her way to class at William Paterson University at the time of the crash. She was stopped at the busy intersection of Ratzer and Alps roads.

“I was slowly stopping and got hit in the back; like slammed in the back,” Uscinski said.

She was ahead of a minivan that was carrying five children to a lacrosse game. The van was left mangled and crumpled after it was slammed by white Mercedes Benz that police said was driven by Gina Damario-Aubin of Wayne.

A 9-year-old boy was left unresponsive after the crash.

“He was unconscious, and you know, the only thing I witnessed was the mom – she was calling like his name, like, ‘You can do it!’ like, ‘You can do it!’ She was crying. She didn’t know, like, what to do. She was freaking out,” Uscinski said. “The next thing, she was on a stretcher.”

The mother was injured herself, according to Uscinski.

“She was bleeding from the mouth,” she said. “She probably hit her head on steering wheel.”

Police said after the allegedly drunken driver hit the minivan, she flew into a driveway over the rocks and knocked down a lamp post. CBS2’s Baker talked to the homeowners whose driveway became a crash site.

They said they had just left their house – in another close call.

“We talk about it all the time,” said Wayne police Capt. Laurence Martin. “We have drunk driving educational courses that are out there. You have Uber that’s available to you. You have friends. You have neighbors. There’s a lot of other reasons not to do this.”

Aubin was charged at the scene with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. At her home, a man refused to comment.

Police late Friday were waiting for the toxicology reports. CBS2 is told Aubin too is a mother.

Police said the boy who was injured was showing signs of improvement late Friday at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson.