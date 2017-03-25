3/25 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

March 25, 2017 3:55 PM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a typical spring day with tons of variety in the weather…NYC & points south made it into the 60s, with some near 70! It was cooler to the north, west, and east where showers were a bit more common. We’ll have cloudy skies tonight with a chance for showers and some fog. It’ll be chilly for all with temps in the low 30s to low 40s.

nu tu surface 23 3/25 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be a cloudy and much cooler day with temps stuck in the low & mid 40s. An east wind will make it feel especially chilly along the coast. There will be another chance for showers through the day, but it doesn’t look like a washout.

nu tu 7day auto10 3/25 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Monday appears to be yet another damp day, but with better news in the temp department – expect highs in the mid 50s.

Have a good night and stay dry!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia