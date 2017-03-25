Police Identify Teenager Who Fell To His Death From Bushwick Building’s Roof Friday Night

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified the teenager who succumbed to his injuries after a fall from a building in Bushwick, Brooklyn Friday afternoon.

Police say 13-year-old Rame Pierre-Louis and a friend fell 50 feet from the three story apartment building friday night.

The teens may have been trying to jump from building to building, according to authorities.

The second teenager suffered injuries to his pelvis and is remains in critical condition in the hospital.

“I’ve never heard of someone trying to jump off my building,” said Nasir Brown.

Brown was feeling numb Friday night after learning the two teens – whom he frequently looks out — had fallen off the roof of his three-story apartment building into the back courtyard.

“I don’t know if they were play-fighting and one ended up tussling over, or if they were are actually trying play and like to dare each other to jump over,” Brown said.

Anyone who heard the fall from the building described the same sound.

“I just came home from work, and we just heard this loud thud; like two thuds right after another,” said Albert Mathew.

Neighbors said the building has been the site of a lot of problems, specifically teens going to the roof to party and horse around. But they were heartbroken for the families of the teens involved.

“These kids don’t belong on this roof. They’re not from this block at all. They just go there to smoke, drink and mess around in the building,” one man said. “This is a problem that everybody in the building’s having.”