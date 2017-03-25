New Jersey Teen Uses Baseball Bat To Fend Off Burglar, Police Say

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old boy scared off a strange man he encountered inside his family’s kitchen early Thursday morning, hitting the burglar with a baseball bat, police said.
The teen was getting a glass of water in his Ivy Lane home in Fair Law, New Jersey around 4:22 a.m. when he spotted the stranger. He walked into the next room, and the man followed.
Police said the teen grabbed a baseball bat and hit the man once in the arm.
The suspect took off, dropping $160 and two passports in the process.
Police are still searching for the man, who they describe as a white man in his 30s, approximately 6 feet tall with blue eyes and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black wool hat, gloves and multiple layers of black clothing.
Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact Fair Lawn Police Detective Peter Yuskaitis at 201-794-5410.