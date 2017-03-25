New Jersey Teen Uses Baseball Bat To Fend Off Burglar, Police Say

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old boy scared off a strange man he encountered inside his family’s kitchen in Fair Lawn, New Jersey early Thursday morning.
Police said the teen was getting a glass of water around 4:22 a.m. when he spotted the stranger. He walked into the next room, and the man followed.
Teen grabbed a baseball bat and hit the man once in the arm.
Police said the man took off, dropping $160 and two passports in the process.
Officials are still searching for the suspect, who they describe as a white man in his 30s, approximately 6 feet tall with blue eyes and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black wool hat, gloves and multiple layers of black clothing.
Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact Fair Lawn Police Detective Peter Yuskaitis at 201-794-5410.