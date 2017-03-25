Gunman Barricaded Inside Bus Prompts Partial Shutdown Of Las Vegas Strip

March 25, 2017 4:57 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a gunman has barricaded himself inside a bus along the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported Saturday on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

A hospital spokeswoman says one person has died as a result of the shooting.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.

