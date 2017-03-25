CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Police Investigate Two Separate Subway Slashings In The Bronx

March 25, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: 6 Train, subway slashing, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men were stabbed in separate incidents near or on the 6 train in the Bronx this month, and police are trying to track down the suspects.

On the afternoon of March 9, an 18-year-old man got off a northbound train at the Elder Avenue station. Police said he was walking along the platform when he was approached by four or five people.

One of them brandished a knife and tried to stab the man, who shielded his face and was cut on his right hand. Then a second suspect displayed another knife and slashed him in the face and lower torso, authorities said.

The first attacker was described as a Hispanic teen, age 16 to 18 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a blue do-rag, blue hooded sweater and light blue jeans.

The second assailant was described as a black teen, also 16 to 18 years old, and 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater and dark jeans.

In a separate incident on March 15, a 58-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on board a southbound train between the Westchester Avenue and Pelham Bay Park stations.

The suspect was described as a black man, approximately 25 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a dark complexion. He was wearing red jeans, a dark-colored hooded coat and brown boots.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), or submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website or texting 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

