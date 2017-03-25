Police Investigate Two Separate Subway Slashings In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men were stabbed in separate incidents near or on the 6 train in the Bronx this month, and police are trying to track down the suspects.

On the afternoon of March 9, an 18-year-old man got off a northbound train at the Elder Avenue station. Police said he was walking along the platform when he was approached by four or five people.

One of them brandished a knife and tried to stab the man, who shielded his face and was cut on his right hand. Then a second suspect displayed another knife and slashed him in the face and lower torso, authorities said.

The first attacker was described as a Hispanic teen, age 16 to 18 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a blue do-rag, blue hooded sweater and light blue jeans.

The second assailant was described as a black teen, also 16 to 18 years old, and 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater and dark jeans.

In a separate incident on March 15, a 58-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on board a southbound train between the Westchester Avenue and Pelham Bay Park stations.

The suspect was described as a black man, approximately 25 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a dark complexion. He was wearing red jeans, a dark-colored hooded coat and brown boots.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), or submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website or texting 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.