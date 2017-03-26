3/26 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As expected it was another gray and damp day, and also significantly colder than yesterday! We’ll keep the clouds and showers in the forecast tonight, and it’ll stay chilly with an east wind. Temps drop to around freezing in the ‘burbs and to about 40 here in NYC.
Grab the umbrella as you head out the door tomorrow morning ’cause it’ll be another unsettled day. It’ll be much warmer in the City with temps nearing 60…and even some near 70 down the Shore! Spots to the northeast may be stuck in the 40s or 50s…this is typical spring variety!
Expect more of the same on Tuesday with yet another shower chance and more mild temps.
Things dry out on Wednesday with seasonable temps in the mid & upper 50s along with some breezy conditions at times.