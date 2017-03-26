3/26 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

March 26, 2017 4:15 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday mornin’, folks! It’ll be a much cooler day than yesterday, by 20 degrees in some spots! It’ll also be another day to keep the umbrella handy as there will be a chance for showers at any point. The good news is that it doesn’t look like a washout.

nu tu tomorrows highs2 3/26 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Monday will be a milder day with temps reaching the middle 50s, right around normal for this time of year. But there will be yet another chance for rain, so grab the umbrella heading to work or school.

nu tu 7day auto11 3/26 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Tuesday will be the warmest of the week with temps in the low & mid 60s, but with a chance for some heavier showers.

Stay dry if you can!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia