3/26 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday mornin’, folks! It’ll be a much cooler day than yesterday, by 20 degrees in some spots! It’ll also be another day to keep the umbrella handy as there will be a chance for showers at any point. The good news is that it doesn’t look like a washout.
Monday will be a milder day with temps reaching the middle 50s, right around normal for this time of year. But there will be yet another chance for rain, so grab the umbrella heading to work or school.
Tuesday will be the warmest of the week with temps in the low & mid 60s, but with a chance for some heavier showers.
Stay dry if you can!