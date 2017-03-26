CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

46 Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Arrive In NYC

March 26, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: Animal Habitat Shelter Of NY, dog rescue, Humane Society International, Roger Stern, South Korea

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Forty-six dogs rescued from a dog meat farm in Goyang, South Korea, have arrived in New York City to start new lives.

More: NYC Pet Adoption Guide

The dogs arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport on Sunday morning.

According to Kelly O’Meara, of the Humane Society International, the dogs were kept in filthy metal cages and were fed just enough to survive.

“Pretty much all you could see is eyes staring at you because it’s so dark in there, and the smell alone,” O’Meara said. “Just to know that that’s what they had to live in day in and day out — it’s a miserable existence.” 

There may be up to 17,000 dog meat farms in South Korea, 1010 WINS Roger Stern reported. According to HSI, this is the seventh dog meat farm they have helped close.

The dogs will be transported to several shelters in Maryland, Pennsylvania and New York.

The Animal Habitat Shelter of New York will work with the traumatized animals to make sure they are well-adjusted for adoption.

“Things like just hand-feeding them, giving them treats as people walk by — pretty much making them understand that hey, people are going to be okay,” a representative from the shelter said.

HSI has rescued a total of 825 dogs since 2015 as part of their campaign to end the dog meat trade in South Korea.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia