Union Head: NY Court Officers Must Cooperate With ICE Agents

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Court officers in the New York State court system have been ordered to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
The directive was sent by Dennis Quirk, the head of the State Court Officers Union, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.
Quirk argued that courts are public buildings and that anyone has access, with the exception of a judge’s courtroom.
Advocates have been pushing for state courts to bar ICE agents from making arrests after local court proceedings.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has instructed New York City schools to block ICE agents from entering.
“If ICE agents come to a school they will be kept outside the building while the school’s staff assessed the situation, get NYPD assistance and consult with appropriate city legal authorities,” de Blasio said.
Barring ICE agents from court houses would require legal action from state legislature.
State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has argued that state employees don’t have to comply with ICE orders.