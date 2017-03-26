Two Teens Shot In Jersey City Overnight, One Critically Wounded

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Authorities are seeking a motive for a shooting that left two teenage boys hospitalized overnight.
Jersey City police say the shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. But further details were not disclosed, including what type of weapon was used or how many shots were fired.
A 13-year-old boy who was shot in the back was in critical condition, while a 15-year-old boy was being treated for an ankle wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening. The names of the wounded teens have not been released.
As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reports, Child Protective Services has been notified as the incident happened where at least two separate shootings have occurred since the beginning of the year, and only a block away from where another teen was shot in broad daylight in January.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
