CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Robbery Suspect Points Gun At Queens Employee, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of two armed men they say robbed two Queens businesses Saturday morning.
Investigators say the men entered the SUIY Internet Cafe on Farrington Street in Flushing at around 11 a.m., displayed firearms, and took $700 in cash. Police say they fled the scene in a tan Toyota minivan.
Several hours earlier, the suspects entered Green Garden Spa on College Point Boulevard, flashed firearms and stole $6,000, police said. The suspects fled in a yellow Prius cab.
Surveillance video of the incident shows a suspect waking up a store employee and pointing a gun in their face.
No injuries were reported.
Police describe the suspects at two men, both standing around 5’8″ tall.
