83-Year-Old Man Robbed At Knifepoint In Queens, Authorities Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for two men they say robbed an 83-year-old man at knife point in Queens.
Police say the suspects followed the man into an elevator at a residential building on 21st Street and 36 Avenue in Long Island City at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Once inside the elevator, police say one of the suspects pulled a knife and told the suspect “don’t make a noise.”
Authorities say the second suspect took the victim’s cell phone and $20 before fleeing the scene.
There were no reported injuries.
Surveillance images of the suspects can be viewed above.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.