Snowbirds Stranded In Rural NY Town After Being Wheeled On Wrong Flight

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A pair of snowbirds ended up a little farther norther than expected after they were accidentally flown to rural New York.
Last week, 96-year-old Helen Wheeker and her 89-year-old husband George Nobel booked a flight on Allegiant Air to Grand Rapids to visit family.
But they were pushed to the wrong gate at Fort Lauderdale’s airport, and ended up in Ogdensburg, a small town near the Ontario, Canada border.
“You spend all day traveling and end up going nowhere,” Nobel said.
An Allegiant Air spokeswoman blamed a malfunctioning boarding pass scanner for not catching the mix-up.
“If it was New York City, that would have been cool,” Wheeker said.
The airline flew the two back to Florida that same day.
The couple arrived in Grand Rapids on Saturday.