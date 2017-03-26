Union County Apartment Standoff Ends With Man In Custody, Boy Safe

ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Authorities say a standoff involving a man who barricaded himself and a young child inside an apartment at a public housing complex has come to a peaceful conclusion.
Elizabeth officials say the standoff at the Mravlag Manor complex started around 9 a.m. Sunday when a woman fled the third-floor apartment following a domestic dispute. Her 6-year-old son remained in the unit with the man, who authorities say is not related to the child.
The area was quickly cordoned off as police repeatedly tried to communicate with the man. The standoff ended shortly before 2:30 p.m., when the man was taken into custody and the child was found unharmed.
Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage tweeted out that the situation was resolved thanks to “Elizabeth Police hostage negotiators and members of the community cooperation.”
The man’s name was not immediately released, and it wasn’t clear what charges he may be facing.
