Actor Steve Schirripa Spends ’22 Minutes’ With Brigitte Quinn

March 27, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: 22 Minutes, Brigitte Quinn, Steve Schirripa

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of “22 Minutes,” actor Steve Schirripa tells Brigitte Quinn about his upcoming “Garden of Laughs” comedy fundraiser, benefitting the Garden of Dreams Foundation and underprivileged kids.

The event boasts some big names: Leslie Jones, Sebastian Maniscalco, Tracy Morgan, John Oliver, Chris Rock and Bob Saget.

“Every dollar goes where it’s supposed to. Every comic is donating their time. It really is a great thing,” he says.

Schirripa also brought something special to share: Uncle Steve’s Sauce.

“My mother passed away a few years ago, this is her recipe. And we made it healthier, it’s non-GMO, it’s vegan, it’s gluten free, no sugar added, all the ingredients are on the front of the label,” he explains. “It’s really good.”

Switching gears to show business, he opens up about playing a role in Woody Allen’s new film, “Wonder Wheel.”

“I do not know what the movie’s about, because he doesn’t give you the script,” he says. “I shot stuff in Coney Island, it takes place in Coney Island, it’s the 1950s — that’s all I can tell you.”

They also talk about “The Sopranos,” noting it’s been nearly 10 years since it went off the air.

“Not a day goes by that someone doesn’t mention it,” he says.

The “Garden of Laughs” fundraiser will be held Tuesday March 28 at Madison Square Garden.

