50 People To Know: Ms. Wheelchair NY 2017 Dayniah Manderson

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s 50 People To Know, we introduce you to Ms. Wheelchair New York 2017, Dayniah Manderson.

It’s a special honor for an inspirational woman.

The first thing most people notice is the motorized wheelchair, but quickly Manderson’s smile is what attracts attention. It’s warm, inviting, ever present and indicative of her positive attitude in spite of a horrible circumstance.

“I have muscular dystrophy. I always tell people I’m one of Jerry’s kids, and that’s SMA type two. And muscular dystrophy is just a disease where your muscles weaken over time,” she tells WCBS 880’s Sean Adams.

Manderson, 37, from the Bronx, a mother and eighth grade English teacher, had never heard of Ms. Wheelchair New York.

“A friend of mine who was a former Ms. Wheelchair New York nominated me for the pageant. So when I was called by them, I was like I don’t know what this is, I’m really not a pageant person. I’m just a teacher, my bread and butter is to just go into a classroom and teach every day,” she says. “She said well you were nominated and we’re really interested in having you compete, and I’m like I don’t do competitions.”

She reconsidered.

“There were a lot of questions — I don’t think it was a beauty pageant. When I got there I was like Oh my god, I bought all this pretty stuff and I don’t really need to because it’s all questions. It was a battle of the minds,” she says. “So it was good because I don’t think that I had thought of myself as an advocate.”

As Ms. Wheelchair NY 2017, Manderson will spend the year speaking at events across the state to shed light on what it’s like to live with a disability on a daily basis. She hopes to highlight the lack of accessible and affordable housing, scarcity of skilled personal care professionals, and increase access to adaptive devices and accommodating work places to help people do their jobs.

