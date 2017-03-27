CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

50 People To Know: Ms. Wheelchair NY 2017 Dayniah Manderson

WCBS 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of Covering News In New York March 27, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: 50 People To Know, Ms. Wheelchair NY, Sean Adams, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s 50 People To Know, we introduce you to Ms. Wheelchair New York 2017, Dayniah Manderson.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter

It’s a special honor for an inspirational woman.

The first thing most people notice is the motorized wheelchair, but quickly Manderson’s smile is what attracts attention. It’s warm, inviting, ever present and indicative of her positive attitude in spite of a horrible circumstance.

“I have muscular dystrophy. I always tell people I’m one of Jerry’s kids, and that’s SMA type two. And muscular dystrophy is just a disease where your muscles weaken over time,” she tells WCBS 880’s Sean Adams.

Manderson, 37, from the Bronx, a mother and eighth grade English teacher, had never heard of Ms. Wheelchair New York.

“A friend of mine who was a former Ms. Wheelchair New York nominated me for the pageant. So when I was called by them, I was like I don’t know what this is, I’m really not a pageant person. I’m just a teacher, my bread and butter is to just go into a classroom and teach every day,” she says. “She said well you were nominated and we’re really interested in having you compete, and I’m like I don’t do competitions.”

She reconsidered.

“There were a lot of questions — I don’t think it was a beauty pageant. When I got there I was like Oh my god, I bought all this pretty stuff and I don’t really need to because it’s all questions. It was a battle of the minds,” she says. “So it was good because I don’t think that I had thought of myself as an advocate.”

As Ms. Wheelchair NY 2017, Manderson will spend the year speaking at events across the state to shed light on what it’s like to live with a disability on a daily basis. She hopes to highlight the lack of accessible and affordable housing, scarcity of skilled personal care professionals, and increase access to adaptive devices and accommodating work places to help people do their jobs.

Learn more about Manderson and Ms. Wheelchair NY by clicking here and here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia