Boomer & Carton: NCAA Excitement, Concern For Matz, And Much More

March 27, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

One couldn’t help but be entertained by the college basketball action over the weekend, as the Final Four in Phoenix is now set.

Boomer and Craig talked hoops galore Monday morning before segueing to Steven Matz’s elbow tenderness and what it means to the Mets. In addition, the Jets are apparently smitten with another young quarterback and CBS has expressed interest in Tony Romo. What might that mean for the Blonde Bomber?

The guys addressed it all, kicking off the work week properly in the process.

Have a listen.

