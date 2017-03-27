Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: March 27, 2017

During Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” we learned a little something about nicknames and how one earns a moniker.
The Elite 8 lived up to the hype over the weekend, setting the stage for the NCAA tournament semifinals on Saturday in Phoenix. The guys spent considerable time breaking down the Final Four teams — North Carolina, Oregon, Gonzaga and South Carolina.
Also, Boomer and Craig discussed Steven Matz’s elbow problem, decisions for the Mets and Yankees, Ereck Flowers’ future with the Giants, the Knicks tanking away what’s left of the season, Tony Romo’s potential destinations, and a whole lot more.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »