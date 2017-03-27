Caught On Video: 78-Year-Old Man Punched, Robbed At Brooklyn Deli

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 78-year-old man was attacked and robbed at a Brooklyn deli last week, police said.
It happened around noon Wednesday inside Shorty’s Deli on Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford Stuyvesant.
The NYPD released video that shows one man punching the victim several times. In the video the victim can be seen trying to shove the suspect off.
Investigators say during the attack, a second suspect stole the man’s wallet and phone. Police did not release images of that suspect.
The victim was treated for bruises and cuts to his face at Woodhull Medical Center.
