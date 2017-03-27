Brooklyn R Train Station Closures Begin Today: What You Need To Know

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three Brooklyn subway stations are undergoing major renovations and will be shut down for six-month periods.
What you need to know before you go:
- The 53rd Street R station in Sunset Park closes in both directions today.
- The Bay Ridge Avenue station will close for six months starting on April 29.
- The Prospect Avenue station with close for six month beginning on June 5.
All three stations opened in 1915.
The $72 million renovation project aims to improve rider experience, including infrastructure repairs, upgraded communications systems, and digital screens to display rider information.
New platform edges, station art and advertising will also be installed.
The MTA recommends commuters affected by the change to use nearby subway stations or the B37 or B53 bus routes as alternatives.
In 2016, the MTA started a $395 million renovation at 9 different subway stations along the N line in Brooklyn, resulting in several closures along the line.
For more information and alternate routes, click here.