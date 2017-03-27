Doug Gottlieb On WFAN: I’d Leave Broadcasting For Right Coaching Opportunity

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Basketball analyst and radio host Doug Gottlieb sounds like a man who wants to give coaching a try.

Appearing as a guest on Mike Francesa’s WFAN show Monday, Gottlieb said he would strongly consider making the jump from the booth to the bench if the right opportunity came along.

Gottlieb interviewed for the head coaching job last week at Oklahoma State, where he played from 1997-2000. Oklahoma State instead promoted assistant coach Mike Boynton.

“What I tried to do was show that I’m engrained in the sport,” Gottlieb said. “Here’s the three or four guys I’m going to hire. And here’s how we’re going to recruit, here’s how we’re going to schedule, here’s how we’re going to play. Look, at Oklahoma State, everybody knows me. I had other college coaches (and) a couple of NBA coaches calling saying, ‘This guy can do it.’ I didn’t say I’d be perfect from Day 1, but hire people who are smart enough to know what you don’t know and then be the energy and the driving force and do what you do best within the program. That was the plan, and they chose to go in a different direction.



“In the meantime, I’ve got a great gig,” said Gottlieb, who is joining Fox Sports Radio and FS1. “I’m off to a really, really good gig in southern California, where I grew up. And so if the right thing comes calling, I will listen.”

Gottlieb, who has only coached basketball on the AAU level, said he’s been feeling the itch to coach more since the 2014 death of his father, Bob, a longtime college coach.

“Enough people reached out to me to where I felt like, man, he made a difference in people’s lives,” the younger Gottlieb said. “And I enjoy what we do. I enjoy doing afternoon radio. I like talking about sports. I’m a sports guy. But in my core, a basketball guy. I love being in a gym.”

To listen to the interview, in which Gottlieb and Francesa also discuss sports broadcasting and the Final Four, click on the audio player above.