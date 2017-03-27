Report: Giants Interested In Former Jets Center Mangold

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Giants might not be done adding ex-Jets to their roster.
After signing wide receiver Brandon Marshall and quarterback Geno Smith this month, Big Blue has expressed interest in center Nick Mangold, a source told the Daily News.
Gang Green released Mangold, 33, last month. The 6-foot-4, 307-pound lineman missed eight games in 2016 with an ankle injury and was set to count more than $9 million against the Jets’ salary cap.
The Jets selected Mangold in the first round of the 2006 draft. He spent 11 seasons with the team, was selected to seven Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro twice.
It’s unclear how exactly Mangold might fit on the Giants’ offense line, where 25-year-old Weston Richburg is entrenched as the starting center. ESPN’s Dan Graziano has reported some teams are considering trying Mangold at guard.
The Giants’ offensive line remains a major question mark. New York ranked 29th in the NFL in rushing last season. This offseason, the Giants have signed former Chargers guard/tackle D.J. Fluker and re-signed guard John Jerry.