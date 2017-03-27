3 Long Island Men Charged In String Of Graffiti Taggings

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Three men have been arrested after police say they defaced buildings and vehicles with graffiti in several Long Island towns.
Robert Ungarino, 19, of Bohemia, Kyle McDonnell, 19, and Dillon Harrison, 20, both of Ronkonkoma, face multiple counts of making graffiti.
Police said the trio, who call themselves the “No Sleep Team,” defaced dozens of businesses and vehicles between Jan. 15 and March 19.
Investigators said the group’s graffiti tear hit businesses and vehicles in Sayville, West Sayville, Oakdale, Bohemia and Ronkonkoma.
“They should have to do community service,” said the owner of a Sayville doctor’s office that still has red and blue graffiti on the side of its building. “Come back and clean up your mess.”
A court appearance for the three men has been scheduled for a later date.
