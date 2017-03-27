Uber Pauses Driverless Car Program In Wake Of Arizona Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Uber has paused its self-driving car program while it investigates a crash involving one of its driverless vehicles in Arizona.

It’s the latest corporate set-back for Uber and its ambitious pilot program to launch a fleet of driverless cars nationwide.

The Uber car, which ended up on its side, was in self-driving mode during the collision Friday night, with two operators in the front seats and no one riding in back. No one was seriously hurt.

“And so Uber, as a result of this accident, said they’re pulling all of their self-driving vehicles off the road despite the fact that authorities in Tempe say that it was the human driven vehicle’s fault,” said Greg Bensinger, a technology reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

That means a halt to self-driving programs in California and Pennsylvania, as well as Arizona.

Just this month Uber was reportedly given the green light to resume its California program after one of its self-driving cars was caught running a red light in December.

This is just the latest in a series of high-profile corporate set-backs for Uber.

CEO Travis Kalanick apologized after a rant to an Uber driver was caught on video.

President Jeff Jones resigned a week ago saying Uber’s “approach to leadership” was “inconsistent” with his own.

Now Kalanick’s former girlfriend Gabi Holzwarth says she was recently pressured to lie about going to an escort bar in South Korea with five Uber executives in 2014.

Uber says this is just a pause for their driverless program.

Meanwhile, the company is still waiting on the results of an internal investigation into whether one of its executives engaged in sexual harassment while others did nothing about it. That report is expected later this month.