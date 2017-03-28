3/28 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

Morning!
We have a Dense Fog Adv. out for the eastern end of Long Island through 10am. Expect almost everyone to be under some for to start the day.
It will drop visibility to nearly zero., so please, please give extra time to travel this morning. Temps will be in flux today. Some models are calling for a cool day with temps constantly off the water.
Other models are calling for temps on the mild side with clearing skies, but that is a slightly less likely scenario. I think a mild blend is the best way to forecast here.
So I”l call for mid to upper 50s with some rain likely.
G