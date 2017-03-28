EYE ON WEATHER: Dense Fog Advisory For Parts Of Area | Forecast | Radar | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

3/28 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

March 28, 2017 4:15 AM

Morning!

We have a Dense Fog Adv. out for the eastern end of Long Island through 10am.  Expect almost everyone to be under some for to start the day.

It will drop visibility to nearly zero., so please, please give extra time to travel this morning.  Temps will be in flux today.  Some models are calling for a cool day with temps constantly off the water.

alert dense fog 3/28 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Other models are calling for temps on the mild side with clearing skies, but that is a slightly less likely scenario.  I think a mild blend is the best way to forecast here.

So I”l call for mid to upper 50s with some rain likely.

G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia