CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Town Of Brookhaven: Zombie Homes Must Be Repaired Or They’ll Be Town Down

March 28, 2017 6:09 PM
Filed Under: Brookhaven, Ed Romaine, Emily Smith, Port Jefferson Station, Zombie Homes

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Town of Brookhaven on Long Island is taking action against rundown, vacant houses.

As CBS2’s Emily Smith reported, leaders are giving homeowners an ultimatum – either they repair the hazardous homes, or the homes will be bulldozed.

One Pequatuck Avenue home is among dozens set to be demolished if it is not cleaned up. Town of Brookhaven officials have deemed to home unsafe and have stamped a notice on the front giving the owner 30 days to make repairs.

“If you live on a street in which you have one of these wrecks; these zombie homes, they just stole from you. They stole $10,(000), $20,000 of the value of your house and every other house on that street,” said Town Supervisor Ed Romaine.

Neighbor Ronnie Montecalvo said the abandoned-looking home on Pequatuck Avenue started going downhill shortly after Superstorm Sandy. Every day since then, he has been fighting to get it torn down.

Town officials told CBS2 the home is privately owned, and uninhabitable.

“I had somebody interested in buying the house and they raised the price considerably, and that was the last I heard about it,” Montecalvo said.

Romaine said the town demolished 53 homes last year. The process is legal and regulated.

“What we do – we just don’t pick a house and say, ‘That house looks ugly,’ and we tear it down,” Romaine said. “We actually have engineers we hire.”

And if a house turns out to be structurally unsafe – a public hearing is held, and finally a decision gets made to tear down the house.

If the owners can restore the property in 30 days, the demolition is called off. Otherwise, the town’s waste management department steps in, spending $30,000 to do it. That dollar amount goes on the homeowner’s tax bill.

Town officials told CBS2 one Maple Avenue home in Port Jefferson Station had been home to squatters in 2015. It too is on the list to be torn down.

“It’s usually homeless people come in the house they stay there, you know,” said David Patton, who lives behind the abandoned home. “And it’s not safe for the neighborhood, and it brings down the neighborhood anyway.”

“This town can look a lot better than it has, and we will do everything to make it better,” Romaine said.

Romaine said the town plans to exceed last year’s 53 homes demolished.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia