CBS2’s Chris Wragge To Co-Host ‘The Talk’: You Can Win Trip To LA, VIP Tickets To The Show

March 28, 2017 12:16 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Our own Chris Wragge is heading to Los Angeles – temporarily.

Wragge will be a guest host on “The Talk” on Monday, April 24.

“You are always number one in our hearts,” Julie Chen told Wragge.

It’s part of “The Talk Anchors Away” week, and you can win a VIP trip to Los Angeles and “The Talk.” Just go to The Talk’s Facebook page and post a video of you explaining why you love the show. For official rules, click here. The contest closes April 3.

“The Talk” airs every weekday at 2 p.m. on CBS2.

