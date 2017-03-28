Doctors’ Group Says Drug Addiction Should Be Treated As A Medical Condition

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A leading doctors’ group says it’s time to treat drug addiction like a medical condition.

The American College of Physicians says substance use disorders are not a moral failing, but a disease like diabetes and should be treated as such.

“Addiction is a disease, it’s a disease of the brain,” said Bob Budsock, executive director of Integrity House, a drug treatment center that’s based in Newark.

The ACP points out that in 2014 only 18 percent of the 22 million people seeking treatment were able to get it.

“Until people really understand that this is a disease, there will continue to be a shame that their child is using drugs, because they will think it’s a character flaw, which has been ingrained in our society since 1930,” said Susan Salomon, of Carmel, who formed the advocacy group Drug Crisis in Our Backyard after losing her son to a heroin overdose.

The ACP said doctors need to play a larger role in reducing the stigma.

“It’s something that physicians can get educated in and in the process they can help their patients to recovery and treatment,” ACP President Dr. Nitin Damle. “We need to educate physicians about access and appropriate education in the treatment of substance use disorders.”

Later this week President Donald Trump is expected to name New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to head a federal commission devoted to combating opioid abuse.