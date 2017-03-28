NJ Police: ‘Apparently Intoxicated’ Man With 33 Fake IDs Tried To Buy $10G In Flooring

March 28, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Lumber Liquidators, New Jersey, New York

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a New York man after he was allegedly found with 33 fake identification and 13 credit cards after trying to use a fake card to purchase $10,000 in flooring at a New Jersey retailer.

Authorities say Anand Clifton Persaud, 60, gave a manager at Lumber Liquidators in South Hackensack a fake California ID with a matching Chase Visa card, and was apparently intoxicated while attempting to make the purchase.

Police responded to the scene and arrested Persaud on charges of credit card fraud, identity theft and hindering apprehension.

Further police investigation revealed 32 other identification cards with Persaud’s face on them, authorities say.

Authorities say Persaud was sent to Bergen County Jail with a National Crime Information Center warrant out of Miami-Dade, Florida.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia