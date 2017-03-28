Judge Tosses Landlord Group’s Lawsuit, Upholds Rent Freeze

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Manhattan judge tossed a lawsuit filed by a group of 25,000 landlords who claimed the city improperly considered tenants’ economic circumstances when determining rent hikes of rent stabilized apartments.
The landlord-backed Rent Stabilization Association said the mayor’s political appointees on the Rent Guidelines Board had imposed a rent freeze for political reasons, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.
Mayor Bill de Blasio called the ruling a victory.
“But we’re never surprised when people get greedy and they want to make more and more profits. This case was about profits versus people. But for once, the people won,” he said.
Tenants had feared their apartments would be put in jeopardy if the judge ruled against them.
The Rent Stabilization Association plans to appeal.