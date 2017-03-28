Noah, Suspended 20 Games For Taking Banned Substance, Says He’s Sorry

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Joakim Noah apologized Tuesday for violating the NBA’s drug policy.

Noah has been suspended 20 games after testing positive for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator LGD-4033 — something that can be found in over-the-counter supplements.

“I made a mistake,” Noah told reporters at the Knicks’ practice facility. “It was a tough year for me, for this team. And I want to start by apologizing to my teammates and to the Knicks, to the organization — I let a lot of people down. It was a mistake, and I’ve got to learn from it and bounce back. This is a tough moment, but I’m going to learn from it.

“I tried to take a supplement to help with everything that I was going through. I’ve gone through a lot of injuries, and I tried to take something to help me, and it backfired. I know it didn’t come from a bad place. I’ve been working with the league on this for a while. I think I got punished for — 20 games is severe. But it is what it is, and I’ve got to bounce back.”

Video:Joakim Noah apologizes to the Knicks and their fans for taking a banned substance. 'I let a lot of people down.' pic.twitter.com/N06qPrun8B — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 28, 2017

Noah, 32, has not played since Feb. 4 due to a knee injury. The NBA said his suspension will begin with the “first NBA regular season or playoff game for which he is eligible and physically able to play.”

Noah said that Knicks doctors cleared him Monday night. Now that he is healthy, he hopes his suspension can begin as soon as possible. If the ban starts with Wednesday’s home game against the Heat, Noah will have to miss the first 12 games of next season.

The two-time All-Star center is in the first year of a four-year, $72 million contract. He has averaged 5.0 points and 8.7 rebounds in 46 games this season and has been limited to 75 games over the last two seasons.

