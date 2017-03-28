Two Undercover Detectives Wounded In ‘Ambush-Style’ Shooting In Miami

MIAMI (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two undercover Miami-Dade County detectives have been wounded in what authorities called “an ambush-style” shooting.

Detectives Charles Woods and Terence White, who are part of the Homicide Task Force-Gang Unit, were shot Monday night while conducting an investigation at the Annie Coleman Apartments on the city’s north side, authorities said.

The detectives were inside an unmarked vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex when at least two men opened fire on them, CBS Miami reported.

Authorities said at least one of the officers returned fire.

Fellow officers used a pickup truck to bring their wounded colleagues to the hospital, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said.

One officer was shot in the leg and the other was hit in the arm. They are listed in stable condition and expected to survive.

“They are lucky to be alive,” Perez said. “It’s been a while since I’ve seen a car hit by so many rounds. A high powered weapon struck that vehicle and the officers should be counting their blessings today.”

It’s unknown if the gunmen knew they were police officers, but investigators say the shooting was unprovoked.

No suspects were arrested.

Perez urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities.

In December 2014, two NYPD detectives were killed in a similar ambush-type attack in Brooklyn. Detectives Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu were both shot to death while sitting in a marked police car in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

