Francesa: NFL Sold Its Soul By OK’ing Raiders’ Las Vegas Move

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Mike Francesa blasted the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, a day after league owners approved the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas.

“This is a league that as recently as 2013 would not even consider the Pro Bowl to be in Vegas. After that would not even allow a California team to put a preseason game in Vegas,” the WFAN host said on his show. “They considered that to be just absolutely sacrilegious to consider such a thing. But now because they could not, could not, get the tax money they wanted out of Oakland and they found a place, they found a municipality that would give them the money, all of a sudden, they are open arms to Las Vegas, but with the provision that this has not in any way — and he (Goodell) actually said this with a straight face — this has not in any way changed our feelings about gambling.

“You’ve moved your team to Las Vegas, and you haven’t changed your opinion about gambling? Pete Roselle wouldn’t let his teams fly over Vegas, much less stop there.”



Goodell has lost all credibility, Francesa said.

“Remember this is the same Goodell who wants to tell you that he’s anti-gambling who also got out there and told you that daily fantasy is not gambling when anybody with a brain — a half of brain — knows that it completely is,” Francesa said. “But this is the same man who told you there was nothing, nothing to the concussion findings of a brilliant doctor and did everything he could to discredit that doctor.

“What it’s about again is the NFL will sell its soul, its history, its legacy and its heart for a cheap buck. That is the history of Goodell’s NFL.”

